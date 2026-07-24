'Dhamaal 4' slows down; global gross crosses ₹185cr
What's the story
The comedy film Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection. On Day 14 (Thursday) of its release, the film raked in a net collection of ₹2.15cr from 11,846 shows across India. This marks a considerable decline of 21.8% from the previous day's net collection of ₹2.75cr.
Box office performance
'Dhamaal 4': Breakdown of total collections so far
The latest figures bring Dhamaal 4's total India gross collections to a whopping ₹162.54cr and total India net collections to ₹136.65cr so far.
The film has also performed well overseas, adding another ₹0.25cr to its Day 14 earnings and taking its total overseas gross collection to ₹22.85cr so far.
This brings the worldwide gross collection of Dhamaal 4 to an impressive ₹185.39cr!
Collection trend
Film's box office journey so far
The film's box office journey has been marked by a steady decline in collections. After an impressive start with ₹14cr on Day 1 (July 10), the earnings gradually decreased over the next few days.
By the end of the first week, Dhamaal 4 had collected ₹96cr. The second week saw a further dip, with collections totaling ₹40.65cr by Day 14.
Film details
About the film
Dhamaal 4 is a comedy film featuring an ensemble cast including Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Ajay Devgn, and Javed Jaffrey.
It follows the franchise theme of treasure hunt and involves a lot of physical comedy and gags.