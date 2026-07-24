'Dhamaal 4' slows down; global gross crosses ₹185cr

The latest figures bring Dhamaal 4's total India gross collections to a whopping ₹162.54cr and total India net collections to ₹136.65cr so far.

The film has also performed well overseas, adding another ₹0.25cr to its Day 14 earnings and taking its total overseas gross collection to ₹22.85cr so far.

This brings the worldwide gross collection of Dhamaal 4 to an impressive ₹185.39cr!