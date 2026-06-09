'Dhamaal 4' to now release on July 10

Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4' gets new July release date

By Apoorva Rastogi 06:55 pm Jun 09, 202606:55 pm

What's the story

The makers of the much-anticipated comedy film Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, have reportedly announced that it will now be released on July 10, instead of July 17. Co-producer T-Series even shared a first-look sneak peek of all the characters on Instagram with the caption, "Where there is Treasure, there is DHAMAAL! Chase starts now!" Directed by Indra Kumar, the film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi.