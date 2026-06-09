Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4' gets new July release date
What's the story
The makers of the much-anticipated comedy film Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, have reportedly announced that it will now be released on July 10, instead of July 17. Co-producer T-Series even shared a first-look sneak peek of all the characters on Instagram with the caption, "Where there is Treasure, there is DHAMAAL! Chase starts now!" Directed by Indra Kumar, the film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi.
Release schedule
4 major films are scheduled to release back-to-back
The decision to move up the release of Dhamaal 4 comes amid a packed summer box office corridor. The next four weeks will see four major films releasing back-to-back in theaters. Cocktail 2 will release on June 19, followed by Welcome to the Jungle on June 26, Alpha on July 3, and Dhamaal 4 on July 10.
Production team
Meet the team behind 'Dhamaal 4'
The comedy-drama is being produced by Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Indra, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Krishan Kumar, and Anand Pandit. The film also stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan in key roles. The original Dhamaal (2007) starred Sanjay Dutt alongside an ensemble cast. The sequel, Double Dhamaal (2011), retained the original cast and added Kangana Ranaut and Mallika Sherawat. For Total Dhamaal (2019), Dutt was replaced by Devgn and Anil Kapoor.