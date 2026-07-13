'Dhamaal 4' earns ₹65cr by Day 3, Sunday ₹28.5cr
Entertainment
Dhamaal 4 is off to a flying start! Released on July 10, the comedy sequel crossed ₹50 crore in India within three days, hitting a total of ₹65 crore by Day 3.
Sunday was its best day yet, pulling in ₹28.5 crore across more than 11,000 shows; clearly, fans showed up big time.
'Dhamaal 4' India ₹78cr worldwide ₹92cr
The film's momentum didn't stop at home: its India gross reached ₹78 crore over the weekend, while overseas earnings pushed the worldwide total to an impressive ₹92 crore.
With nearly half the seats filled overall (and evening shows packed), it's clear that Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra are keeping audiences entertained both in India and abroad.