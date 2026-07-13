'Dhamaal 4' earns ₹65cr by Day 3, Sunday ₹28.5cr

'Dhamaal 4' India ₹78cr worldwide ₹92cr

The film's momentum didn't stop at home: its India gross reached ₹78 crore over the weekend, while overseas earnings pushed the worldwide total to an impressive ₹92 crore.

With nearly half the seats filled overall (and evening shows packed), it's clear that Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra are keeping audiences entertained both in India and abroad.