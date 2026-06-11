'Dhamaal 4' trailer out tomorrow: What to expect
What's the story
The trailer for the highly anticipated film Dhamaal 4 will be launched on Friday at Imagicaa, an amusement park on the outskirts of Mumbai. The event promises to be a unique experience, with a source telling Bollywood Hungama that "the makers were clear that the trailer launch experience also needed to be one-of-its-kind." "The mediapersons traveling to the amusement park will be treated to an immersive, adventure-led experience that goes far beyond a traditional trailer release."
Event highlights
'Dhamaal 4' to unveil a massive 60-ft poster
The source added, "The biggest highlight of the event will be a spectacular 60-ft poster reveal, with the poster cascading down a grand waterfall in the presence of the entire star cast." "It is expected to create a visually stunning and unforgettable moment for the attendees, as well as a huge talking point on social media." The entire cast, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi, is expected to attend the event.
Immersive experience
Trailer launch event will reflect film's treasure-hunt narrative
The insider said, "In other words, the trailer launch will transform into a live entertainment experience, blending thrills, visuals, and audience engagement." "It is designed to mirror the film's treasure-hunt narrative." "Hence, the makers are confident that the entertaining event will successfully offer an interactive glimpse into the madness and adventure of Dhamaal 4."
Film overview
Everything to know about 'Dhamaal 4'
Helmed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 features the original cast of the franchise. The film also stars Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan. It is produced by Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak under the banners of Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films.