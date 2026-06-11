'Dhamaal 4' trailer launch event will be unique

'Dhamaal 4' trailer out tomorrow: What to expect

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:51 pm Jun 11, 202603:51 pm

What's the story

The trailer for the highly anticipated film Dhamaal 4 will be launched on Friday at Imagicaa, an amusement park on the outskirts of Mumbai. The event promises to be a unique experience, with a source telling Bollywood Hungama that "the makers were clear that the trailer launch experience also needed to be one-of-its-kind." "The mediapersons traveling to the amusement park will be treated to an immersive, adventure-led experience that goes far beyond a traditional trailer release."