'Dhamaal 4': Makers skip Tuesday discount amid box office success
What's the story
The latest installment of the popular comedy franchise, Dhamaal 4, is proving to be a box-office sensation. After a strong opening on July 10, the film saw a significant increase in ticket sales over the weekend. It raked in around ₹22 crore on July 11 and ₹28.5 crore on July 12. Currently, the film has made ₹88.33 crore domestically. In light of the film's success, the makers of Dhamaal 4 have decided to forgo the traditional Tuesday discount offer.
Box office strategy
'When films are doing exceptionally well, it is an indication...'
This no-discount policy places it alongside other successful films such as Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026).
A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "Usually, when films are doing exceptionally well, it is an indication that there's a tremendous urgency to watch it."
"In such cases, producers and distributors avoid selling tickets for discounted rates on Tuesdays."
Sales surge
Film's footfalls expected to exceed Monday's numbers
Despite not offering discounted ticket prices on Tuesday, Dhamaal 4's footfalls are expected to exceed those of Monday.
As per the outlet, by 11:30am on Monday, the film had sold 34,888 tickets.
However, by the same time on Tuesday, ticket sales had already reached 38,307.
This suggests that Tuesday's collections could surpass those of Monday despite the absence of a discount offer.
Historical context
Similar strategies employed by other successful films
The decision to skip Tuesday discounts is not new for successful films.
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (2025) and Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 (2025) also did not offer discounted ticket prices during their first week.
This strategy has proven effective in maximizing revenue during the initial days of a film's release.