When will 'Dhamaal 4' hit OTT?
What's the story
The fourth installment of the popular Dhamaal franchise, directed by Indra Kumar, is currently running in theaters. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi in lead roles. While it continues its theatrical run, many are already looking forward to watching it at home. Here's what we know about Dhamaal 4's digital premiere.
OTT details
OTT platform and tentative release date
According to reports, Dhamaal 4 is likely to make its digital debut on Netflix on September 4, 2026.
However, this information has not been officially confirmed by either the makers or the streaming platform yet.
The comedy was released in theaters on July 10.
Film synopsis
This is what happens in 'Dhamaal 4'
Dhamaal 4 continues the franchise's tradition of a treasure hunt at its core.
This time, the characters are on a quest to find Shaitaan Singh's hidden treasure.
The adventure begins when a dying man reveals information about the treasure's location, prompting Guddu, Lallan, Adi, and Manav to embark on their journey.
Their families also join them in the madness, leading to chaos.
Cast details
Meet the team behind 'Dhamaal 4'
The film's screenplay has been written by Paritosh Painter, Vedd Prakash, and Bunty Rathore.
The movie is produced by Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anand Pandit, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Ashok Thakeria.
Mayur Pithwa and Mahipal Karan Rathore are the line producers.
The project also stars Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ravi Kishan, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, and Vijay Patkar in key roles.