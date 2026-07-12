Where to watch 'Dhamaal 4' after theatrical run
What's the story
The fourth installment of the popular Dhamaal franchise, starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi, was released in theaters on July 10. After completing its theatrical run, the comedy will reportedly stream on Netflix. However, the makers have yet to confirm the official streaming date and platform. The film is directed by Indra Kumar.
OTT details
When will the movie arrive on OTT?
If the movie follows the usual release pattern of recent Bollywood titles, it is expected to arrive on Netflix six to eight weeks after its theatrical debut. This means a possible release in mid or late August, or sometime in September. An official confirmation is expected in the coming weeks.
Film synopsis
Plot and cast of 'Dhamaal 4'
The plot of Dhamaal 4 revolves around antique shop owners Guddu and Johnny, who learn that a man named Prithvi knows the location of a hidden treasure. However, before they can uncover the secret, a greedy pirate named Adhoora kidnaps Prithvi and tears apart the treasure map. The movie offers slapstick comedy and meta references. It features an ensemble cast including Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ravi Kishan, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, and Vijay Patkar.
Franchise watch
Where to watch other 'Dhamaal' films?
If you're planning to catch up on the Dhamaal franchise before streaming Dhamaal 4, you can find the previous films on different platforms. Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal are streaming on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video, while Total Dhamaal can be watched on JioHotstar. Coming to the box office, Dhamaal 4 collected around ₹13.75 crore on its opening day and is performing well despite mixed reviews.