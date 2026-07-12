Where to watch 'Dhamaal 4' after theatrical run

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Where to watch other 'Dhamaal' films?

If you're planning to catch up on the Dhamaal franchise before streaming Dhamaal 4, you can find the previous films on different platforms. Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal are streaming on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video, while Total Dhamaal can be watched on JioHotstar. Coming to the box office, Dhamaal 4 collected around ₹13.75 crore on its opening day and is performing well despite mixed reviews.