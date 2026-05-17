'Dhamaal 4' pushed to July 17: Know cast, plot, more

The release of the much-awaited Bollywood comedy Dhamaal 4 has been pushed from July 3 to July 17, 2026, reported Bollywood Hungama. The decision was made to avoid a box-office clash with Akshay Kumar 's Welcome to the Jungle, which is set for a June 26 release. Both films are big-budget comedies, and this move gives them ample room to attract audiences without competing directly.

Strategic shift Ajay Devgn, Kumar spoke about this decision The shift in Dhamaal 4's release date is said to be a result of a direct conversation between superstars Ajay Devgn and Kumar. Trade sources suggest they believed releasing two large-scale comedies within a week of each other would eat into their business. By changing the dates, both films can maximize their box office potential during a busy summer market.

Film details Everything to know about 'Dhamaal 4' Dhamaal 4 will be directed by Indra Kumar, who has helmed all previous installments. The film stars Arshad Warsi, Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. It also features new additions such as Ravi Kishan, Esha Gupta, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. It's a joint venture between T-Series and Devgn Films, with Bhushan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak producing it. While the plot details are under wraps, it's expected to be an adventure comedy with a chaotic, funny storyline.

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Franchise Revisit the 'Dhamaal' franchise Dhamaal 4 is the fourth installment in the popular Dhamaal film series. The first film, titled Dhamaal, was released in 2007 and starred Sanjay Dutt, Deshmukh, Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, and Jaffrey, among others. It was inspired by Stanley Kramer's comedy classic, It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963). It was followed by the sequel Double Dhamaal (2011) and then Total Dhamaal (2019).

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