Ajay's 'Dhamaal 4' advanced to July 10?
What's the story
The upcoming Bollywood comic caper Dhamaal 4 has reportedly been advanced by a week. Originally slated for a July 17 release, it will now hit theaters on July 10, reported Bollywood Hungama. A source close to the film confirmed this news to the outlet and added that the makers believe this new date is perfect for their movie. An official announcement is expected soon.
Change in release
Release calendar changed due to 'Alpha'
A source told the outlet, "Dhamaal 4 was originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 17. It'll now release a week earlier, on July 10." "There has been buzz in the trade that Alpha is releasing on July 3. So, the July 10 slot is now vacant and hence, the makers of Dhamaal 4 decided to take up the date."
Film overview
Cast and crew of 'Dhamaal 4'
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 will see the return of the franchise's original cast members Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film also stars Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series are presenting the film in association with Devgn Films.
Franchise history
'Dhamaal' series has always been a money-spinner
The first part of the Dhamaal series was released in 2007 and became an instant hit due to its unique humor, star-studded cast, and commercial appeal. Double Dhamaal (2011) also had a strong opening, surprising industry insiders. Total Dhamaal (2019) opened at a whopping ₹16.5cr and went on to earn ₹154.23cr during its lifetime run. All three films have been popular on television, and expectations are high for the upcoming installment.