Ajay's 'Dhamaal 4' advanced to July 10?

Franchise history

'Dhamaal' series has always been a money-spinner

The first part of the Dhamaal series was released in 2007 and became an instant hit due to its unique humor, star-studded cast, and commercial appeal. Double Dhamaal (2011) also had a strong opening, surprising industry insiders. Total Dhamaal (2019) opened at a whopping ₹16.5cr and went on to earn ₹154.23cr during its lifetime run. All three films have been popular on television, and expectations are high for the upcoming installment.