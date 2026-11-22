Dhanush's 'OM: Operation Mole' collects ₹33.50cr net in 2 days
Dhanush's new action thriller, OM: Operation Mole, had a strong start but saw its collections drop on Day two, earning ₹15.40 crore after an opening of ₹18.10 crore.
That brings the total to ₹33.50 crore net and ₹38.90 crore gross in just two days, according to Sacnilk.
'OM: Operation Mole' playing 6,488 shows
Even with the dip, fans are still turning up for the film's star power: Dhanush leads alongside Sai Pallavi and Mammootty (making a much-awaited return to Tamil cinema).
OM: Operation Mole is playing in 6,488 shows across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, riding high on pre-release hype and its all-star lineup.