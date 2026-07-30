Dhoopar denies 'Lock Upp 2' cheating allegations over notes

Dheeraj Dhoopar is clearing the air after being accused of cheating on Lock Upp 2.

The show's makers accused Dheeraj's family of attempting to send him handwritten notes from his wife, Vinny Arora, with info from outside the show.

He says those notes never reached him and insists they were only about his health, not game strategy.

Dhoopar also feels that bringing back eliminated contestants gave them a much bigger edge than any alleged outside help.