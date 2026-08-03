Dhupia calls '52 Blue' deeply emotional ahead of IFFM premiere
Entertainment
Neha Dhupia's film 52 Blue is set for its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).
The movie's global reach makes this a pretty big moment, especially since the story is close to Dhupia's heart.
She shared that it's "a deeply emotional and honest narrative that stayed with me long after the camera stopped rolling."
Dhupia proud of '52 Blue' selection
Dhupia feels proud about 52 Blue being chosen by IFFM, which she says always champions diverse voices and meaningful stories.
She hopes the film will connect with Australian audiences and keep making an impact, reminding us how cinema brings people together through shared emotions.