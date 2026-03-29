Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is unstoppable, nears ₹800cr
What's the story
The spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, has shown no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film witnessed a major jump on its second Saturday, inching closer to surpassing the lifetime domestic earnings of SS Rajamouli's RRR. Per Sacnilk, it raked in ₹62.85 crore on Saturday, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹778.77 crore within just 10 days of release!
Box office battle
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' to overtake 'RRR' soon
The film is now just a step away from overtaking the lifetime domestic collection of Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR, which had earned ₹782.20 crore. It is also on track to beat the lifetime India net collection of its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which had minted ₹840.20 crore in the country. If this pace continues, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will cross that milestone by the end of this weekend.
Record-breaking run
How is the movie performing globally?
Currently, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is among the top-grossing Indian films, trailing only behind RRR, Dhurandhar, KGF: Chapter 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Pushpa 2 in terms of India net box-office collections. It has already surpassed the lifetime domestic earnings of several major blockbusters, including Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2, and Chhaava. The film is also performing well worldwide with over ₹1100 crore in global earnings.
Film details
Know more about the spy thriller
Directed by Dhar, the spy action thriller features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Set in Pakistan's Lyari, the film follows how Singh's character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, became a spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, to dismantle the terror network. The film's music by Shashwat Sachdev has also contributed to its popularity.