Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is unstoppable, nears ₹800cr

The spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar , has shown no signs of slowing down at the box office . The film witnessed a major jump on its second Saturday, inching closer to surpassing the lifetime domestic earnings of SS Rajamouli 's RRR. Per Sacnilk, it raked in ₹62.85 crore on Saturday, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹778.77 crore within just 10 days of release!

Box office battle 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' to overtake 'RRR' soon The film is now just a step away from overtaking the lifetime domestic collection of Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR, which had earned ₹782.20 crore. It is also on track to beat the lifetime India net collection of its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which had minted ₹840.20 crore in the country. If this pace continues, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will cross that milestone by the end of this weekend.

Record-breaking run How is the movie performing globally? Currently, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is among the top-grossing Indian films, trailing only behind RRR, Dhurandhar, KGF: Chapter 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Pushpa 2 in terms of India net box-office collections. It has already surpassed the lifetime domestic earnings of several major blockbusters, including Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2, and Chhaava. The film is also performing well worldwide with over ₹1100 crore in global earnings.

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