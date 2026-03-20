How Danish Iqbal transformed into THAT character for 'Dhurandhar 2'

Aditya Dhar 's Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released on March 19 and is doing extremely well at the box office. Led by Ranveer Singh , it also stars Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt . One of the most hyped characters of the sequel is [spoilers ahead] Bade Sahab/Dawood Ibrahim, essayed by Danish Iqbal. In an interview with Zoom, Iqbal revealed that he had to sit for eight to nine hours for prosthetics, and removing it also took three to four hours.

Actor's dedication The actor thanked his co-stars for their support Iqbal shared the demands of the character. "It should come on screen the way the director wants it. So, yes, that was the challenge which actually excited me to go ahead with it," he said. He also expressed gratitude toward his co-stars for their cooperation during this challenging process. "They also cooperated very much. It's like a collective effort that the film is doing so well," he added.

Role preparation Iqbal used to reach sets 1st every day In another interview with India Today, Iqbal revealed that he used to reach the sets first to start with his makeup for the character. He quipped, "It was almost like I was observing Ramadan months earlier." The actor expressed that he took it as meditation and enjoyed the entire process. He also had to make changes in his speech and voice since he plays a dying, frail man in Dhurandhar 2.

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Political separation His thoughts on playing controversial characters Iqbal also spoke about separating politics and personal beliefs while playing a character like Ibrahim. "How do you separate them from each other? This was my doubt." "I have to accept his truth to play him well, and I think people liked that. He believes in whatever he's doing, and that's what makes him more threatening."

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