'Dhurandhar 2' earns 846.87cr India, overtakes 'Pushpa 2' Hindi version

Global 1,361cr beats 1st 'Dhurandhar'

The film's global earnings hit ₹1,361 crore, beating the first Dhurandhar's total.

With Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in the cast, it's been a big hit with audiences and will premiere on JioHotstar after its theatrical run ends.

Addressing some criticism about the movie being "propaganda," actor Aditya Uppal shared that it's all about honest storytelling and hopes viewers watch with an open mind.