'Dhurandhar 2' earns 846.87cr India, overtakes 'Pushpa 2' Hindi version
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has set a new box office benchmark, earning ₹846.87 crore in India as of March 30.
That means it's not just topped its own prequel but also overtaken Pushpa 2's Hindi version, which made ₹812 crore.
Global 1,361cr beats 1st 'Dhurandhar'
The film's global earnings hit ₹1,361 crore, beating the first Dhurandhar's total.
With Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in the cast, it's been a big hit with audiences and will premiere on JioHotstar after its theatrical run ends.
Addressing some criticism about the movie being "propaganda," actor Aditya Uppal shared that it's all about honest storytelling and hopes viewers watch with an open mind.