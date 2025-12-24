Next Article
'Dhurandhar 2' goes pan-India, releasing on Eid 2026
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 is dropping in theaters on March 19, 2026, and this time it's going big—releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The move to go pan-India comes after the first film's Hindi version found unexpected love down South.
Why does this matter?
Ranveer Singh returns as IB agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, joined again by R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun. Even Akshaye Khanna might pop up in flashbacks.
Plus—the film is set to clash with Yash's highly awaited Toxic on release day, making it one of the most hyped box office face-offs of 2026.
If you're into big sequels or love a good movie showdown, this one's worth keeping an eye on.