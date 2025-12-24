'Dhurandhar 2' goes pan-India, releasing on Eid 2026

Why does this matter?

Ranveer Singh returns as IB agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, joined again by R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun. Even Akshaye Khanna might pop up in flashbacks.

Plus—the film is set to clash with Yash's highly awaited Toxic on release day, making it one of the most hyped box office face-offs of 2026.

If you're into big sequels or love a good movie showdown, this one's worth keeping an eye on.