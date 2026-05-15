'Dhurandhar 2' hits Netflix globally and JioHotstar in India simultaneously
Entertainment
The much-awaited spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 is making a splash by streaming on both Netflix (for global viewers) and JioHotstar (in India) at the same time.
This sequel follows up Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
'Dhurandhar 2' Singh praised, Wikipedia 'propaganda'
Ranveer Singh takes on two intense roles as Jaskirat and Hamza, earning plenty of praise for his performances.
R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal also join the cast, adding more layers to the revenge-driven story.
The movie stirred some controversy after being called "propaganda" on Wikipedia.