'Dhurandhar 2' India's 1st film to hit $25 million North America
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge just became the first Indian movie to hit $25 million at the North American box office, and it's also broken records in Germany with over €1 million earned there. This makes it the highest-grossing Indian release in Germany.
The film comes from Jio Studios.
'Dhurandhar 2' crosses 1000cr net India
Three weekends in, Dhurandhar 2 is still packing theaters in India, having crossed ₹1,000 crore in net domestic collections, a milestone only a few Indian films like Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 have reached.
With stars like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun leading the cast, it's no surprise this one's a crowd favorite.