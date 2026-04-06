'Dhurandhar 2' India's 1st film to hit $25 million North America Entertainment Apr 06, 2026

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge just became the first Indian movie to hit $25 million at the North American box office, and it's also broken records in Germany with over €1 million earned there. This makes it the highest-grossing Indian release in Germany.

The film comes from Jio Studios.