Over 2,500 fans to attend 'Dhurandhar 2' music launch?

Event specifics

How to attend the event?

The source said, "It is going to be one of the biggest film events. 2,500 to 3,000 people are expected to be a part of it, and hence it'll be an event to watch out for." To attend the Dhurandhar: The Revenge music launch, fans must register on the District app. Interestingly, entry to the event is free of charge. The event page on the app states that both the cast and musicians will be present at this grand affair.