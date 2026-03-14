Over 2,500 fans to attend 'Dhurandhar 2' music launch?
What's the story
The excitement for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is reaching new heights with a grand music album launch event scheduled in Mumbai. The event, presented by Spotify, will take place at the NESCO Center in Goregaon on Tuesday (March 17). A source from the venue told Bollywood Hungama that they are expecting between a whopping 2,500 and 3,000 attendees. Notably, Ranveer Singh and music composer Shashwat Sachdev are confirmed to grace the event.
Event specifics
How to attend the event?
The source said, "It is going to be one of the biggest film events. 2,500 to 3,000 people are expected to be a part of it, and hence it'll be an event to watch out for." To attend the Dhurandhar: The Revenge music launch, fans must register on the District app. Interestingly, entry to the event is free of charge. The event page on the app states that both the cast and musicians will be present at this grand affair.
Film details
About the film and its cast
The music launch event is expected to last for 2.5 hours and will include live performances. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, which was a massive blockbuster. The cast of the sequel includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. It has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios along with Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios. It will release on March 19.