'Dhurandhar 2' nears ₹1,000 cr with ₹985 cr India total

'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,565 cr worldwide

The movie isn't just big at home: globally, it's already crossed ₹1,565 crore.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt alongside Singh, Dhurandhar 2 saw a major jump in international earnings and set new records in North America too.

Its mix of action-packed storytelling and strong performances seems to be winning fans everywhere.