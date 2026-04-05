'Dhurandhar 2' nears ₹1,000 cr with ₹985 cr India total
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2 is on the verge of joining the ₹1,000 crore club in India, pulling in ₹25.65 crore on day 17 and bringing its total to around ₹985 crore net.
Released on March 19 with Ranveer Singh leading the cast, the film's box office run just keeps getting stronger.
'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,565 cr worldwide
The movie isn't just big at home: globally, it's already crossed ₹1,565 crore.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt alongside Singh, Dhurandhar 2 saw a major jump in international earnings and set new records in North America too.
Its mix of action-packed storytelling and strong performances seems to be winning fans everywhere.