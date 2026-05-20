'Dhurandhar 2' reveals Ranveer Singh's other hidden identity?
What's the story
The digital release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Netflix has sparked a flurry of fan theories and speculation about the future of the hit spy franchise. Viewers are particularly excited about Ranveer Singh's character arc, with many closely examining details from the film's "Raw & Undekha" version. One such detail that has caught attention is a scene where Singh's character Jaskirat is seen with an Indian passport under the name Shaurya Bharadwaj.
Identity speculation
Fans speculate new identity for Singh's character
The passport reveal has sparked speculation among fans that Dhurandhar 3 may already be in the works, with Singh's character possibly taking on a new identity. One fan wrote, "Shaurya Bharadwaj will be Jaskirat's new identity #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge." A second said, "Franchise continues oooh." However, another viewer suggested, "Actually, this is not peak detailing...They have blindly just replaced pic of some crew members passport with Ranveer's photo." "They never thought ppl wld zoom out the frame... Chilll it's a mistake."
Twitter Post
See the screenshot of the passport
Shaurya Bharadwaj will be Jaskirat's new identity#Dhurandhar2TheRevengepic.twitter.com/A8gfD0OK84— Jaskirat Singh Rangi (@ranveerloyalist) May 15, 2026
Historical significance
Historical references in 'Dhurandhar 2'
Apart from the new identity speculation, fans also noticed historical references in Dhurandhar 2. The birth date on Jaskirat's passport is May 5, 1983, which is significant as it marks the day when the Indian government informed the Rajya Sabha about the deaths of at least 3,000 people in the Nellie massacre. However, the makers haven't confirmed the connection yet.