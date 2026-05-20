'Dhurandhar 2' reveals Ranveer Singh's other hidden identity?

Identity speculation

Fans speculate new identity for Singh's character

The passport reveal has sparked speculation among fans that Dhurandhar 3 may already be in the works, with Singh's character possibly taking on a new identity. One fan wrote, "Shaurya Bharadwaj will be Jaskirat's new identity #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge." A second said, "Franchise continues oooh." However, another viewer suggested, "Actually, this is not peak detailing...They have blindly just replaced pic of some crew members passport with Ranveer's photo." "They never thought ppl wld zoom out the frame... Chilll it's a mistake."