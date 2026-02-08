'Dhurandhar 2' release date locked: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller returns
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar, lands in theaters on March 19, 2026—right in time for Eid and Gudi Padwa.
Ranveer Singh returns as spy Hamza Ali Mazari, joined by R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.
Aditya Dhar directs this star-packed action flick.
It'll be released in multiple languages
This time around, Dhurandhar 2 drops in multiple languages—so there's something for everyone.
After its big-screen run (the first film made over ₹1,000 crore!), it'll hit OTT platforms around mid-May 2026.
'Dhurandhar 2' collected ₹245 crore in pre-release buzz
The movie was set to clash with several other films but some have shifted dates to steer clear of competition.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has already raked in ₹245 crore from pre-release deals alone—including a massive ₹150 crore digital rights sale—putting it comfortably in profit before release day.