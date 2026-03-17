'Dhurandhar 2': Release date, ticket prices, advance booking

The highly anticipated film Aditya Dhar 's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh , will be released on Thursday, March 19. A sequel to the hit movie Dhurandhar (2025), it features a star-studded cast including R Madhavan , Sanjay Dutt , Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor. The film is jointly backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Here are more details about its release.

Release information Paid previews start on Wednesday Dhurandhar 2 will hit theaters on March 19, coinciding with the festive Eid weekend. Although the official release date is Thursday, the makers have announced special paid previews starting from Wednesday night (March 18). Box office haul for this day has already reached ₹41cr, as per Sacnilk. The film has a runtime of over three hours and 55 minutes, as per BookMyShow.

Booking information Ticket prices go up in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2 (Day 1) have been met with a positive response, indicating a possible record-breaking opening. The film has already raked in ₹30.75cr in India. In Delhi-NCR, PVR Inox chains have shows starting as early as 6:45am with ticket prices between ₹500 and ₹800 for 2D shows in morning and evening slots. In Mumbai, shows begin at 6:15am, with PVR Inox tickets in the range of ₹560 to ₹850.

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