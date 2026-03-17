'Dhurandhar 2': Release date, ticket prices, advance booking
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, will be released on Thursday, March 19. A sequel to the hit movie Dhurandhar (2025), it features a star-studded cast including R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor. The film is jointly backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Here are more details about its release.
Release information
Paid previews start on Wednesday
Dhurandhar 2 will hit theaters on March 19, coinciding with the festive Eid weekend. Although the official release date is Thursday, the makers have announced special paid previews starting from Wednesday night (March 18). Box office haul for this day has already reached ₹41cr, as per Sacnilk. The film has a runtime of over three hours and 55 minutes, as per BookMyShow.
Booking information
Ticket prices go up in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
Advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2 (Day 1) have been met with a positive response, indicating a possible record-breaking opening. The film has already raked in ₹30.75cr in India. In Delhi-NCR, PVR Inox chains have shows starting as early as 6:45am with ticket prices between ₹500 and ₹800 for 2D shows in morning and evening slots. In Mumbai, shows begin at 6:15am, with PVR Inox tickets in the range of ₹560 to ₹850.
Box office forecast
Experts predict film's box office performance
Trade analysts have given a positive outlook for the film's opening. Trade expert Sumit Kadel, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), predicted that the Singh-led film could earn between ₹80cr and ₹90cr on its opening day. He also suggested that the movie may close its opening weekend with collections nearing ₹500cr. Suniel Wadhwa, co-founder and director at Karmic Films, earlier told Bollywood Hungama that the Day 1 collection of part 1 will be covered in paid previews.