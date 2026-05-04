'Dhurandhar 2' is now the second-biggest Indian grosser ever
What's the story
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time worldwide. After 46 days in theaters, the spy thriller grossed ₹1,788.36cr globally, surpassing Baahubali 2's lifetime total of ₹1,788.06cr. This marks a significant milestone for Dhar and his team as they break a nine-year-old record set by India's first pan-India film, Baahubali 2.
Box office performance
'Dhurandhar 2' is also the biggest Bollywood blockbuster domestically
In India, the Ranveer Singh starrer grossed ₹1,362.61cr in 46 days. Its India nett total stood at ₹1,138.54cr while its overseas gross reached ₹425.75cr after it completed its sixth weekend. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now the biggest Bollywood film of all time domestically, but still lags behind Aamir Khan's Dangal internationally which remains on top with ₹2,070cr due to its business in Japan and China.
Final stretch
Looking ahead for 'Dhurandhar 2'
As Dhurandhar: The Revenge approaches the end of its theatrical run, it may face challenges in setting new benchmarks. New titles such as The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Patriot have been performing well, making it difficult for the film to maintain its momentum. However, it is set to complete 50 days at the box office this week. The film was released on March 19 and also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Gera, and R Madhavan.