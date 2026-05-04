'Dhurandhar 2' is now the second-biggest Indian grosser ever

In India, the Ranveer Singh starrer grossed ₹1,362.61cr in 46 days. Its India nett total stood at ₹1,138.54cr while its overseas gross reached ₹425.75cr after it completed its sixth weekend. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now the biggest Bollywood film of all time domestically, but still lags behind Aamir Khan 's Dangal internationally which remains on top with ₹2,070cr due to its business in Japan and China.

Final stretch

Looking ahead for 'Dhurandhar 2'

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge approaches the end of its theatrical run, it may face challenges in setting new benchmarks. New titles such as The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Patriot have been performing well, making it difficult for the film to maintain its momentum. However, it is set to complete 50 days at the box office this week. The film was released on March 19 and also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Gera, and R Madhavan.