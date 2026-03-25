'Dhurandhar 2' beats 'Animal's lifetime collection in 6 days
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has reportedly surpassed the lifetime India net box office collection of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in just six days. The film achieved this remarkable feat by earning ₹687.49cr India gross and ₹575.72cr India net within its first week of release, as per Sacnilk. This performance is a significant achievement for Singh and has set new benchmarks in the Indian cinema industry.
Box office success
'Dhurandhar 2' vs 'Animal'
To put Dhurandhar 2's performance into perspective, Animal had an overall worldwide gross collection of ₹915cr, which included an India gross of ₹660cr and overseas earnings of ₹255cr, according to Sacnilk. Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Animal's overall India net collections in just six days. The film has also been making waves internationally, raking in over ₹250cr. At its current pace, Dhurandhar 2 is on track to cross the ₹1,000cr mark globally.
Global impact
Singh becomes only Indian actor with this record
Singh's success with Dhurandhar 2 has also made him the only Indian actor to have four films cross approximately ₹83cr ($10 million) in North America. The films are Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar 2, Padmaavat, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi, was released on March 19.