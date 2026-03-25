'Dhurandhar 2' beats 'Animal's lifetime collection in 6 days

Box office success

'Dhurandhar 2' vs 'Animal'

To put Dhurandhar 2's performance into perspective, Animal had an overall worldwide gross collection of ₹915cr, which included an India gross of ₹660cr and overseas earnings of ₹255cr, according to Sacnilk﻿. Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Animal's overall India net collections in just six days. The film has also been making waves internationally, raking in over ₹250cr. At its current pace, Dhurandhar 2 is on track to cross the ₹1,000cr mark globally.