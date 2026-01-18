'Dhurandhar 2' teaser drops with 'Border 2'
Heads up, movie fans: the first look at Dhurandhar 2 is arriving sooner than you think!
The teaser, crafted from the original film's end-credits and re-edited by Aditya Dhar, will play in theaters alongside Border 2 starting January 23, 2026.
The teaser also locks in Dhurandhar 2's Eid release date—March 19, 2026.
Patriotic vibes and big-screen plans
Both Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2 are aiming for that patriotic crowd, so pairing their releases just makes sense.
The teaser will premiere on the big screen and be released digitally afterwards.
If you're waiting for the full trailer, it's expected to drop in late February as post-production wraps up.
Star-studded cast and box office face-off
Ranveer Singh leads a powerhouse cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi (with Akshaye Khanna appearing via flashbacks).
This pan-India release will be available in multiple languages—and it'll go head-to-head at the box office with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.