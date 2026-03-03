'Dhurandhar 2' trailer release date changed due to chandra grahan

Meanwhile, know more about 'Dhurandhar 2'

"Dhurandhar 2" is set to hit theaters on March 19, with R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt part of the ensemble in pivotal roles and buzz of a cameo by Yami Gautam.

With Aditya Dhar directing and some serious competition from films like "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups" and "Dacoit," it looks like movie buffs will have plenty to choose from this March.