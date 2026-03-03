'Dhurandhar 2' trailer release date changed due to chandra grahan
The trailer for "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" was supposed to drop today, but the team decided to postpone it since March 3 falls on a Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse)—a time many consider unlucky for big launches.
Instead, fans can now expect the trailer online on March 5 or 6.
The move shows how the makers are blending tradition with their promo plans.
Meanwhile, know more about 'Dhurandhar 2'
"Dhurandhar 2" is set to hit theaters on March 19, with R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt part of the ensemble in pivotal roles and buzz of a cameo by Yami Gautam.
With Aditya Dhar directing and some serious competition from films like "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups" and "Dacoit," it looks like movie buffs will have plenty to choose from this March.