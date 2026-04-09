'Dhurandhar' actor reveals Aditya Dhar's uncompromising stance on runtime

Manav Gohil, who portrays IB deputy director Bansal in Dhurandhar , has defended the lengthy runtime of the films. Speaking to News18, he credited director Aditya Dhar for not compromising on his research and details, even if it resulted in a longer film. The first part of Dhurandhar ran for over 3.5 hours while its sequel was nearly four hours long.

Director's dedication 'He was so tuned in all the way down...' Gohil praised Dhar's dedication to his research, saying, "There's so much information in the film." "Aditya was very strict about not getting rid of any detail. What we had at hand was hardcore research-based information." "He said, 'Yeh sab dikhaana zaroori hai.' He didn't compromise on it." "He was so tuned in all the way down to the minutest nitty-gritties of the storytelling. And people loved all of it."

Sequel surprise 'We didn't anticipate that it will be divided...' Gohil also revealed that he didn't know about a sequel to Dhurandhar until much later. He said, "We knew that it was going to turn out to be a long film, but we didn't anticipate that it will be divided into two parts." "We came to know of it when we were about to release the first film." "That's when we got a sense and were officially told that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will also be released."

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