'Dhurandhar' becomes 1st Hindi film to cross ₹800cr India net
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has made history as the first Hindi film to cross ₹800 crore in India net collections.
Released on December 5, 2024, this action-packed spy thriller is written and directed by Aditya Dhar, with a cast featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.
In numbers:
Dhurandhar hit ₹806.8 crore in India within 30 days—earning ₹218 crore in week one alone.
Globally, it's pulled in over ₹1,186 crore so far and $18.14 million from North America.
It's now among the Hindi films to join the ₹1000 crore club, overtaking Jawan and Chhaava but still behind Pushpa 2.
Should you watch it?
If you're into high-stakes spy thrillers with big names and box office buzz, Dhurandhar is worth a watch.
Plus, with a sequel dropping March 2026, now's a great time to catch up!