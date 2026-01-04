Veteran Tamil director Bharathiraja hospitalized for breathing issues

Who is Bharathiraja?

Bharathiraja changed the face of Tamil cinema with his 1977 debut "16 Vayathinile," bringing authentic village stories to the big screen.

Over his long career, he's won six National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards South for classics like "Muthal Mariyathai" and "Karuththamma."

Even recently, he directed a segment in the series "Modern Love Chennai."