Veteran Tamil director Bharathiraja hospitalized for breathing issues
Legendary Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja, 84, was admitted to a Chennai hospital after experiencing breathing problems.
Thankfully, doctors say he's stable and responding well to treatment, though he's still under close watch in the ICU.
Who is Bharathiraja?
Bharathiraja changed the face of Tamil cinema with his 1977 debut "16 Vayathinile," bringing authentic village stories to the big screen.
Over his long career, he's won six National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards South for classics like "Muthal Mariyathai" and "Karuththamma."
Even recently, he directed a segment in the series "Modern Love Chennai."
Why does this matter now?
This health scare comes less than a year after Bharathiraja lost his son Manoj to a sudden cardiac arrest—a loss that left him deeply shaken.
Despite personal tragedy, Bharathiraja remains a beloved figure whose work continues to inspire new generations of filmmakers and fans alike.