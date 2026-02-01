'Dhurandhar' box office: Ranveer Singh's film crosses ₹1,185cr worldwide

Dhurandhar is 2025's biggest Bollywood action spy thriller, with Ranveer Singh playing an undercover Indian agent in Pakistan's Lyari mafia. Directed by Aditya Dhar and inspired by true events, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal. Since its December 5, 2025 release, it has become 2025's highest-grossing Indian film.

'Dhurandhar' marks Ranveer's biggest opening and highest-grossing film The movie opened to a massive ₹28 crore on day one and hit ₹207 crore in its first week at home.

It has now earned around ₹759.5 crore domestically plus ₹275 crore overseas—about ₹1,186.25 crore worldwide.

Controversies around the film's OTT release Dhurandhar dropped on Netflix on January 30, 2026 and shot straight to No. 1 by February 1, 2026.

Netflix quickly fixed color grading issues after fan feedback but left out Sanjay Dutt's controversial Balochi dialogue following a legal complaint against the makers.