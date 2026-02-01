'Dhurandhar' box office: Ranveer Singh's film crosses ₹1,185cr worldwide
Dhurandhar is 2025's biggest Bollywood action spy thriller, with Ranveer Singh playing an undercover Indian agent in Pakistan's Lyari mafia.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and inspired by true events, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal.
Since its December 5, 2025 release, it has become 2025's highest-grossing Indian film.
'Dhurandhar' marks Ranveer's biggest opening and highest-grossing film
The movie opened to a massive ₹28 crore on day one and hit ₹207 crore in its first week at home.
It has now earned around ₹759.5 crore domestically plus ₹275 crore overseas—about ₹1,186.25 crore worldwide.
Controversies around the film's OTT release
Dhurandhar dropped on Netflix on January 30, 2026 and shot straight to No. 1 by February 1, 2026.
Netflix quickly fixed color grading issues after fan feedback but left out Sanjay Dutt's controversial Balochi dialogue following a legal complaint against the makers.
If you're into fast-paced spy thrillers with a star cast and real-life inspiration (plus some record-breaking numbers), Dhurandhar is definitely worth your time—whether you catch it on the big screen or stream it at home.