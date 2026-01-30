'Dhurandhar' drops on Netflix tonight
Entertainment
Dhurandhar, the blockbuster spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, is finally streaming on Netflix from midnight on Friday, January 30, 2026.
After its big-screen run, the film has raked in a massive ₹1,300 crore worldwide.
You can catch it in Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu.
Where to watch
Netflix is your go-to for Dhurandhar's digital debut.
Record-breaking run
Dhurandhar quickly joined the ₹1,000 crore club. It drew over 3.5 crore viewers in theaters and matched Kantara Chapter 1's ticket sale record with 14.1 million sold.
Behind the scenes
Directed by Aditya Dhar, this film kept promotions pretty chill but still pulled off a huge box office win—proof that sometimes less really is more!