'Dhurandhar' drops on Netflix tonight Entertainment Jan 30, 2026

Dhurandhar, the blockbuster spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, is finally streaming on Netflix from midnight on Friday, January 30, 2026.

After its big-screen run, the film has raked in a massive ₹1,300 crore worldwide.

You can catch it in Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu.