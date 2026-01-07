'Dhurandhar' overtakes 'Pushpa 2' to become highest-grossing Hindi film

Dhurandhar raced past the ₹500cr India net mark in only 16 days—a record for Hindi films—and now sits at ₹831.40cr net in India after 33 days. Globally, it's earned ₹1,247 crore (beating RRR), with $31.5 million from overseas markets; US-Canada alone contributed $20 million. Its return on investment is a whopping 269.5%.

Why people are talking about it

Karan Johar called Dhurandhar "so incredibly deserving" and his favorite movie of the year—praising its storytelling and direction, and specifically mentioning the use of background music.

If you're into big-scale thrillers or just want to see what everyone's buzzing about, this one might be worth checking out!