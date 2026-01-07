Shreyas Talpade steps into 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' Entertainment Jan 07, 2026

Shreyas Talpade, known for his work in both Marathi and Bollywood films, is set to join Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 as a contestant.

With Riteish Deshmukh hosting and the show's reputation for unexpected twists, his entry is expected to shake things up in the house.