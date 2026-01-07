Next Article
Shreyas Talpade steps into 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6'
Entertainment
Shreyas Talpade, known for his work in both Marathi and Bollywood films, is set to join Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 as a contestant.
With Riteish Deshmukh hosting and the show's reputation for unexpected twists, his entry is expected to shake things up in the house.
From stage roots to screen fame
Starting out in Marathi theater and TV shows like Woh and Aabhal Maya, Talpade made a big splash in Bollywood with Iqbal (2005), where he played a deaf-mute cricketer—earning him critical acclaim.
He's also been seen in hits like Dor and Om Shanti Om.
Not his 1st Bigg Boss moment
Off-screen, he starred in Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath years ago and is married to psychiatrist Deepti; they have a daughter named Aadya.