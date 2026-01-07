French icon Brigitte Bardot passes away at 91

Who was Brigitte Bardot?

Born in Paris in 1934, Bardot shot to international fame with her breakout role in the 1956 film "And God Created Woman," which challenged norms and made her a global star.

She appeared in 47 films before retiring from acting at just 39 to focus on animal welfare.

Bardot founded an animal protection foundation and earned major honors like France's Legion of Honour and UNEP's Global 500 award for her activism.