French icon Brigitte Bardot passes away at 91
Brigitte Bardot, the legendary French actress, singer, and animal rights activist, died on December 28 at her home in Saint-Tropez. She was 91.
Her husband Bernard d'Ormale shared that she had been battling cancer and dealing with severe back pain in her final months.
Who was Brigitte Bardot?
Born in Paris in 1934, Bardot shot to international fame with her breakout role in the 1956 film "And God Created Woman," which challenged norms and made her a global star.
She appeared in 47 films before retiring from acting at just 39 to focus on animal welfare.
Bardot founded an animal protection foundation and earned major honors like France's Legion of Honour and UNEP's Global 500 award for her activism.
Farewell plans
Bardot's funeral will be held January 7 at Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption Church near Saint-Tropez, followed by a private burial overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.