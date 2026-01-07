Next Article
'Surreal...': Krystle D'Souza reacts to Kareena Kapoor comparisons
Entertainment
Krystle D'Souza is having a big moment after her dance number Shararat in Dhurandhar turned into a massive hit. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has smashed records with over ₹1,200cr worldwide.
Fans are now drawing comparisons between Krystle and Kareena Kapoor Khan—a mix of flattery and surprise for Krystle.
On being compared to Kareena and landing the role
Talking to Zoom, Krystle called the comparisons "unbelievable" and shared that even her mom noticed their resemblance. She also praised Kareena's Dil Mera Muft Ka performance.
Addressing buzz that Tamannaah Bhatia was first considered for Shararat, Krystle said casting can be unpredictable but feels grateful things worked out—she said sometimes what's meant to happen will happen.