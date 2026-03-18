'Dhurandhar The Revenge' gets 21 cuts, runs over 3.5 hours
Dhurandhar The Revenge, the much-awaited sequel to Ranveer Singh's hit, is hitting screens soon, but the film later underwent over 21 cuts and modifications following an Examining Committee review; it has been certified 'A' by the CBFC.
These edits trimmed over 94 seconds from the film, which now runs a hefty 229 minutes.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, it's packed with big names and even bigger expectations.
'Dhurandhar The Revenge' stars and release dates
The film stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal.
Paid previews kick off today (March 18), with the full release dropping March 19, just in time for Gudi Padwa and Ugadi festivals.
Box office buzz ahead of release
Pre-sales are already wild: over ₹123 crore collected worldwide before release, including around ₹38 crore from paid previews in India.
North America has chipped in too, so excitement is definitely high!