'Dhurandhar The Revenge' gets 21 cuts, runs over 3.5 hours Entertainment Mar 18, 2026

Dhurandhar The Revenge, the much-awaited sequel to Ranveer Singh's hit, is hitting screens soon, but the film later underwent over 21 cuts and modifications following an Examining Committee review; it has been certified 'A' by the CBFC.

These edits trimmed over 94 seconds from the film, which now runs a hefty 229 minutes.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, it's packed with big names and even bigger expectations.