'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' gets Shiva Rajkumar's stamp of approval

'Dhurandhar' (2025) was released on Netflix in 2025

The movie picks up from the 2025 story and features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt alongside Singh.

It smashed records with ₹100 crore on day one and over ₹300 crore worldwide in three days.

Unlike the last film, this one will be released on JioHotstar under a reported ₹150 crore deal, so if you missed it in theaters, you can catch all the action at home.