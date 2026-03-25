'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' gets Shiva Rajkumar's stamp of approval
Entertainment
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is getting serious love: Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar just called it "absolutely fantastic" on X.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh as a patriotic spy, the film's already making waves just a week after release, thanks in part to Rajkumar's praise.
'Dhurandhar' (2025) was released on Netflix in 2025
The movie picks up from the 2025 story and features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt alongside Singh.
It smashed records with ₹100 crore on day one and over ₹300 crore worldwide in three days.
Unlike the last film, this one will be released on JioHotstar under a reported ₹150 crore deal, so if you missed it in theaters, you can catch all the action at home.