'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' hits JioHotstar June 4 Netflix June 19

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' grosses ₹1,783cr worldwide

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been a blockbuster, raking in ₹1,783 crore worldwide (over ₹1,153 crore from India).

The film follows Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover agent out for revenge after taking down Rehman Dakait, drawing inspiration from real-life figures in India and Pakistan.

Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan are among the ensemble cast.

Produced by B62 Studios and JioStudios, it originally released in Hindi on March 19.