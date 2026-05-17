'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' hits JioHotstar June 4 Netflix June 19
If you missed Dhurandhar: The Revenge in theaters, good news: it's streaming soon!
The action-packed thriller lands on JioHotstar June 4 at 7pm with full access from June 5. Netflix India joins the party on June 19.
This staggered rollout fits right into JioHotstar's IPL schedule, so you can catch the film between matches.
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' grosses ₹1,783cr worldwide
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been a blockbuster, raking in ₹1,783 crore worldwide (over ₹1,153 crore from India).
The film follows Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover agent out for revenge after taking down Rehman Dakait, drawing inspiration from real-life figures in India and Pakistan.
Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan are among the ensemble cast.
Produced by B62 Studios and JioStudios, it originally released in Hindi on March 19.