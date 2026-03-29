'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' nears 'Baahubali 2' na box office record
Entertainment
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, is just a step away from smashing Baahubali 2's long-standing North American box office record.
As of March 28, it's pulled in $19.33 million, almost matching Baahubali 2's $20.19 million.
'Dhurandhar' franchise passes 2000cr worldwide
This action-packed sequel follows the blockbuster Dhurandhar (2025) and has now pushed the franchise past ₹2,000 crore worldwide.
With stars like Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan on board, plus inspiration from real events like Operation Lyari and demonetization, Dhurandhar 2 has become 2026's highest-grossing Indian film, even with mixed reviews.