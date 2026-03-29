'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' nears 'Baahubali 2' na box office record

'Dhurandhar' franchise passes 2000cr worldwide

This action-packed sequel follows the blockbuster Dhurandhar (2025) and has now pushed the franchise past ₹2,000 crore worldwide.

With stars like Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan on board, plus inspiration from real events like Operation Lyari and demonetization, Dhurandhar 2 has become 2026's highest-grossing Indian film, even with mixed reviews.