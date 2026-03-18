'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' previews canceled in South India
If you were hoping to catch an early show of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, or Telangana, no luck this time. Paid previews there got canceled because the Tamil and Telugu dubbing wasn't finished.
Instead, only the Hindi version will be shown on March 18, with the official release happening on March 19.
Why only Hindi version is releasing
Unlike the first movie, this sequel is going big, coming out in Hindi, with Tamil and Telugu versions planned.
Even though regional versions faced some last-minute delays, theaters are rolling out the Hindi prints right on schedule.
Cast, crew, and trailer of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
Aditya Dhar is associated with this one.
The cast packs a punch: Ranveer Singh leads alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun. Yami Gautam is expected to make a cameo.
If you missed it, the trailer dropped.