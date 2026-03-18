'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' previews canceled in South India Entertainment Mar 18, 2026

If you were hoping to catch an early show of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, or Telangana, no luck this time. Paid previews there got canceled because the Tamil and Telugu dubbing wasn't finished.

Instead, only the Hindi version will be shown on March 18, with the official release happening on March 19.