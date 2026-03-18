'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' releases tomorrow--cast, runtime, where to watch
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the much-awaited Hindi spy action sequel, hits theaters worldwide on March 19, with paid previews starting March 18.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, this is the final chapter of the duology.
Plot of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
Ranveer Singh is back as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi. This time, he dives into Karachi's Lyari underworld to take down ISI networks and avenge the November 26 attacks.
Expect intense action: it's rated A and runs nearly four hours.
Cast and characters
The cast packs a punch: Arjun Rampal (Major Iqbal), Sanjay Dutt (Chaudhary Aslam), R Madhavan (Ajay Sanyal), Sara Arjun (Yalina Jamali), plus more familiar faces.
Where to watch and streaming details
Catch Dhurandhar: The Revenge only in theaters for now. Digital streaming rights have been acquired by JioHotstar; the streaming release date has not been announced.
If you're into high-stakes thrillers with a star-studded lineup, this one's for you.