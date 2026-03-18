'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' releases tomorrow--cast, runtime, where to watch

Ranveer Singh is back as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi. This time, he dives into Karachi's Lyari underworld to take down ISI networks and avenge the November 26 attacks. Expect intense action: it's rated A and runs nearly four hours.

Where to watch and streaming details

Catch Dhurandhar: The Revenge only in theaters for now. Digital streaming rights have been acquired by JioHotstar; the streaming release date has not been announced.

If you're into high-stakes thrillers with a star-studded lineup, this one's for you.