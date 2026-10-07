'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' to premiere on Star Gold October 18
Entertainment
Action fans, mark your calendars!
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, is set for its TV premiere on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 7pm on Star Gold.
After a blockbuster run in theaters and on OTT, the film is now coming to living rooms across the country.
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' TV 45-50 cuts
With a cast featuring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, this spy thriller pulled in an impressive ₹1,813 crore worldwide.
For TV audiences, though, about 45 to 50 cuts were made to dial down intense scenes from the original A-rated version, so you'll get all the action with less of the gore.