'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' trailer out; Ranveer Singh returns as Hamza

The sequel brings together a powerhouse cast: Arjun Rampal as ISI chief Major Iqbal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam (inspired by real-life hero Chaudhry Aslam Khan), R Madhavan as IB Director Ajay Sanyal, and Akshaye Khanna portrayed gangster Rehman Dakait in Part one. Sara Arjun plays Yalina Jamali, with Yami Gautam reportedly in a cameo.

Box office expectations and plot hints

The new trailer hints at even bloodier gang wars and hints that Yalina will learn Hamza's true identity.

With the first movie having crossed roughly ₹230 crore in India (and projected to cross about ₹250 crore) at the box office, expectations for this sequel are sky-high.