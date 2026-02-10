'Dhurandhar 2' trailer to be launched in March?
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film Dhurandhar (2025) is set to release on March 19. A source told Bollywood Hungama the trailer will release in March after Holi. "The makers plan to launch it on...March 5, in a grand fashion, just like last time. However, the exact date of the trailer launch will be confirmed in a few weeks." "In February, the makers plan to release a song. This track is quite promising and expected to further the hype."
Trailer details
Trailer launch date, venue, and more
The much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will reportedly be launched at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "The trailer will indeed be launched in NMACC. The first part's trailer event also took place in the same sprawling venue." "Now, with the way the first part has been received, their enthusiasm will be at an all-time high and that would further add to the fun."
Film information
Team 'Dhurandhar' might celebrate Aditya Dhar's birthday in style
The film is produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. It features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. Interestingly, director Dhar's birthday falls on March 12, just a week before the film's release. "It won't be a surprise if team Dhurandhar goes the extra mile in making his birthday special this year," said the source.