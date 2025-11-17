'Dhurandhar' trailer drops November 18: Here's what to know Entertainment Nov 17, 2025

Aditya Dhar's action thriller Dhurandhar is finally unveiling its trailer on November 18, after a short delay.

Ranveer Singh just shared Akshaye Khanna's intense look as "The Apex Predator," building up the hype.

Expect to see Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and the film's creators at the big launch.