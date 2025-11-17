Next Article
'Dhurandhar' trailer drops November 18: Here's what to know
Aditya Dhar's action thriller Dhurandhar is finally unveiling its trailer on November 18, after a short delay.
Ranveer Singh just shared Akshaye Khanna's intense look as "The Apex Predator," building up the hype.
Expect to see Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and the film's creators at the big launch.
Big Mumbai launch event
The trailer will be revealed at a major Mumbai event, where over 2,000 fans are set to join in.
Insiders are describing the trailer as "massive, high-adrenaline, visually spectacular"—so get ready for some serious action vibes.
Star-studded cast & release date
Dhurandhar brings together Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and more under Dhar's direction.
The movie hits theaters December 5, 2025—mark your calendars!