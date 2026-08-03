'Was stupid': Dia Mirza recalls turning down major films

Mirza, recently seen in Ikka and Alpha, emphasized that her approach to choosing roles has now changed.

"Evaluating whether you want to make time and be a part of a story should never be determined by the length of the part," she said.

"I think it should be determined by the resonance or the truth you find in it."

She added that she now chooses characters based on their depth and contribution to the narrative, not just their screen time.