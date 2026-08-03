'Was stupid': Dia Mirza recalls turning down major films
What's the story
Actor Dia Mirza, who has a new Netflix release, Operation Safed Sagar, coming up, recently opened up about her early career choices. In an interview with News18, she admitted that she once rejected promising projects because the roles weren't substantial enough. "In the first five years of my career, I was young and stupid...and I was trying to...figure my own head out. I may have said no to some really great work because the role wasn't long enough," she confessed.
Career evolution
This is how Mirza's approach to choosing roles has changed
Mirza, recently seen in Ikka and Alpha, emphasized that her approach to choosing roles has now changed.
"Evaluating whether you want to make time and be a part of a story should never be determined by the length of the part," she said.
"I think it should be determined by the resonance or the truth you find in it."
She added that she now chooses characters based on their depth and contribution to the narrative, not just their screen time.
Upcoming release
More about 'Operation Safed Sagar' and Mirza's role in it
In Operation Safed Sagar, Mirza plays the wife of Wing Commander Tony Dhanoa.
The series tells the story of the Indian Air Force's Golden Arrows Squadron and their high-altitude operations during the 1999 Kargil War.
"Length and screen-time really don't matter. What matters is how my character anchors the story," she said.
It will premiere on Netflix on August 7, 2026.