Are Dia Mirza and Nawazuddin Siddiqui fighting online?
What's the story
Actor and activist Dia Mirza took to Instagram to call her colleague Nawazuddin Siddiqui a "nightmare to work with." In an Instagram post on Wednesday, she tagged Siddiqui and wrote, "Nightmare to work with! Na baath karne ki tameez hai, aur attitude alag hi level ka! Bilkul offensive character (He has no manners when speaking, and his attitude is on another level! A completely offensive character!) @nawazuddin._siddiqui."
Response
Siddiqui's response
Siddiqui responded to Mirza's post, writing in the comments section, "Attitude mein kami nikalna aasan hai, kaam mein nikal ke dikhaaiye (It's easy to find faults in someone's attitude; try finding faults in their work instead)."
This exchange left social media users speculating whether it was a publicity stunt for an upcoming project.
One user pointed out, "So unlike Dia. Has to be promotion of movie," while another felt, "The style of promotion is a little different."
Speculation
Speculation on social media
The timing of Mirza's post has also raised questions, with some users suspecting that it could be connected to an upcoming professional collaboration.
One user commented, "Publicity stunt," while another disapproved of promoting a project by name-calling and creating sensation online.
Others were simply curious to know whether the actor is expressing genuine displeasure with her co-star.
Upcoming project
Possible connection to upcoming project, 'Hassan MD'
Amid the buzz surrounding Mirza's post, reports suggest that she is set to share screen space with Siddiqui in an upcoming medical drama series titled Hassan MD.
A remake of the hit show House MD, Siddiqui is likely to essay the titular role of a rude but genius doctor. Mirza will most likely play his colleague.
The show is expected to premiere on JioHotstar in December 2026.