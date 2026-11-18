Siddiqui responded to Mirza's post, writing in the comments section, "Attitude mein kami nikalna aasan hai, kaam mein nikal ke dikhaaiye (It's easy to find faults in someone's attitude; try finding faults in their work instead)."

This exchange left social media users speculating whether it was a publicity stunt for an upcoming project.

One user pointed out, "So unlike Dia. Has to be promotion of movie," while another felt, "The style of promotion is a little different."