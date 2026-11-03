BMC faces backlash for deleting only Dia Mirza's Diwali video
What's the story
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently removed a Diwali video featuring actor Dia Mirza from its social media pages. She was urging for an eco-friendly Diwali. The move came after complaints from Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam. The action has triggered an uproar, with opposition parties and social media users questioning why similar videos by other celebrities like Madhuri Dixit and Ajinkya Rahane were not taken down.
Campaign details
Mirza recorded her video at BMC's request
The BMC had roped in several celebrities for its Diwali anti-pollution campaign, following directions from the Bombay High Court.
Mirza, a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, recorded her video at the request of BMC and sent it to them without any charges.
In the clip, she urged people to celebrate Diwali with happiness rather than noise pollution caused by firecrackers.
Controversy escalates
We don't need lessons from her, said Satam
Following the release of Mirza's video, Satam posted on X, saying they don't need lessons from her on how to celebrate Diwali. He also claimed that Mirza has been associated with "anti-India forces" and sympathized with those spreading anarchy.
Soon after Satam's objection, BMC deleted her video from its social media pages.
When asked by ToI why he didn't object to other celebrities' involvement in the campaign, Satam said they represent arts and sports respectively.
Political backlash
Opposition parties have slammed BJP, BMC
Opposition parties have slammed BMC and BJP for targeting Mirza.
Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray questioned Mayor Ritu Tawde's claim of not knowing about Mirza's involvement in the campaign. Tawde had earlier revealed she was unaware of the BMC roping in Mirza for the campaign.
City Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad said, "Regardless of religion, every citizen must receive equal treatment as per the Constitution."
SP MLA Rais Shaikh asked why Mirza's video was deleted while others' remained online.
Actor speaks out
Bombay HC has ordered the restoration of video
Mirza told ToI, "Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness...The video was recorded with the intention of encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration."
The BMC has not issued any statement.
However, on Tuesday, the Bombay HC ordered the BMC to restore the deleted video, slamming BJP leaders for criticizing the clip.
Justices Girish Kulkarni and Dr. Neela Gokhale said they're "disturbed by the stray comments made by some politicians," and reminded all that "India is a Secular country."