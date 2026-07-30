'TMKOC': Dilip Joshi remains hopeful about Disha Vakani's return
What's the story
Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has expressed his wish for former co-star Disha Vakani's return to the show. Speaking at a press conference celebrating TMKOC's 18-year milestone, he said he misses the chemistry they shared on-screen. "I hope a miracle happens and she returns," he added.
Fond memories
Joshi on missing on-screen chemistry with Vakani
Joshi said, "It is obvious that for the last 10 years, Disha and I have been connected through this show. People know that we have done these amazing scenes together." "So, we definitely miss that chemistry and those scenes."
He also revealed that TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi has been trying to recreate their scenes.
Producer's efforts
Producer Modi trying to bring back magic of Jethalal-Dayaben scenes
Joshi shared that Modi has been thinking of ways to bring back the magic of Jethalal and Dayaben's scenes.
He said, "Recently, Asit ji was telling me that he also misses those scenes shot at home. He keeps thinking about how to bring such scenes back."
"He has the ideas, but it is not happening in the script," Joshi added.
Actor's admiration
Joshi praises Vakani's work
Joshi also praised Vakani's contribution to TMKOC and said her work as an actor is deeply missed.
He said, "The level of work that Disha has done as an actor, I definitely miss it."
For the unversed, Vakani, who became a household name with her portrayal of Dayaben, has been on hiatus from TMKOC since 2017 after going on maternity leave.